Alcorn St. runs over and away from Alabama A&M 47-22 (Nov 04, 2017)

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) P.J. Simmons ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns and was part of a trio of rushers topping 100 yards as Alcorn State led throughout in its 47-22 win against Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Quarterback Noah Johnson had seven carries for 124 yards and two scores and De’Lance Turner had 11 rushes for 113 yards and a score. The three combined for 410 yards rushing on 27 carries to average 15.2 yards a carry. Johnson also threw for 74 yards.

Leading 19-10 in the third, Johnson ran for scores of 69 and 16 yards and Simmons had a 43-yard jaunt.

Simmons first touchdown came on a 33-yard run with 4:52 left in the first. Corey McCullough sandwiched a pair of field goals between the score and Alcorn State (6-3, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) led 13-0 after one.

After the teams traded field goals, Aqeel Glass threw a 6-yard score to Isaiah Bailey to bring Alabama A&M (3-6, 3-2) to within 16-10, but the Bulldogs couldn’t get closer.

Glass threw for 142 yards and Jordan Bentley had 16 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown for A&M.

