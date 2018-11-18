Alcorn St. clinches 5th SWAC East title, beats JSU 24-3

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — De’Shawn Waller ran for 124 yards to help Alcorn State beat Jackson State 24-3 on Saturday and clinch a berth to the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship.

With the win, the Braves (8-3, 6-1) secured home field advantage in the title game, which will be held at a host school for the first time. Alcorn State is also the first team to play in five consecutive SWAC championship games.

Noah Johnson was 14 of 20 for 177 yards passing with a touchdown for Alcorn State. P.J. Simmons added 67 yards rushing and a score. Juan Anthony Jr. caught four passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Christian Jacquemin kicked a 44-yard field goal in the first quarter for Jackson State (5-5, 4-3). Corey McCullough’s 46-yarder tied the game 3-3 to end the first quarter.

Simmons ran for an 8-yard touchdown, and Johnson threw a 47-yard TD strike to Anthony that made it 17-3 with 4:07 left in the third quarter.

Taurence Wilson picked off a Jarrad Hayes pass and returned it 31 yards into the end zone with 8:11 remaining to seal it for the Braves.

Hayes was 9-of-17 passing for 103 yards. Keshawn Harper ran 11 times for 54 yards for Jackson State.