Alcorn St. beats D-III Louisiana College 78-0 behind Johnson

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Noah Johnson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Alcorn State beat Louisiana College 78-0 on Saturday.

The Braves scored four touchdowns in the opening quarter against their Division III opponent.

Jonathan Hauer blocked a punt and Alvin Wilson scooped it up and ran 8 yards for the game’s first score. Two minutes later, Johnson completed a 54-yard scoring pass to Raidarious Anderson, P.J. Anderson ran for a 9-yard score and Johnson threw a 14-yard touchdown to Chris Blair for a 27-0 lead. Then, early in the second, Johnson ran it in from 5 yards out to make it 34-0.

Three touchdowns in the second quarter and a field goal made put the Braves up 51-0 at halftime. Louisiana College was held to minus-20 yards of total offense in the first half.