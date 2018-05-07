Alabama releases contracts for football assistants

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) New Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley will make $1.2 million annually and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is set to earn $1.1 million.

Trustees approved deals for Crimson Tide assistants Monday, with only offensive line coach Brent Key remaining in the same job. Both coordinators have three-year deals.

Locksley’s salary is the same as predecessor Brian Daboll, who left for the same job with the Buffalo Bills.

Article continues below ...

Former defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt had a three-year, $4.2 million deal before leaving to become Tennessee’s head coach.

New defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski will make $750,000 each of the next two years.

Alabama will pay quarterbacks coach Dan Enos $450,000 over his first two years before his buyout from Arkansas expires. He’s scheduled to make $875,000 in Year 3.

Special teams coordinator Jeff Banks also has a buyout from Texas A&M. Alabama will pay him $267,550 this year and $550,000 each of the next two years.

Here are the other coaches’ new or revised deals:

– New linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Pete Golding, three-year deal with a salary of $650,000.

– Strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran, $50,000 raise to $585,000 (three-year deal).

– Key, three years, $490,000 ($90,000 raise).

– Running backs coach Joe Pannunzio (formerly tight ends/special teams), $50,000 raise to $425,000 under two-year deal.

– Wide receivers coach/co-offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, two years, $525,000.

– Secondary coach Karl Scott, two years, $350,000.

—

More AP college football: https://collegefootball.ap.org