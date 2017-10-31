Alabama DB Deionte Thompson indicted in Texas assault case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) The Beaumont Enterprise is reporting Alabama safety Deionte Thompson and three other men have been indicted on charges stemming from a spring break fight.

The 20-year-old Thompson faces a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault, causing serious bodily injury, according to the newspaper.

Also charged are 19-year-old Morris Joseph, Jr., 19-year-old Rufus Joseph and 21-year-old Daletredricc Wolfford.

A Galveston County grand jury returned the indictments last week, saying the four men caused ”serious bodily injury to Noah Frillou” by hitting or kicking the 18-year-old.

Thompson is a redshirt sophomore at Alabama. He has played in eight games this season and made 12 tackles.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement: ”We are not going to make any judgments until that (legal) process has been completed.”

