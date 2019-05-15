Alabama A&M-Morehouse to play 1st Black College HOF Classic

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Alabama A&M and Morehouse College will play Labor Day weekend at the campus of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the first Black College Hall of Fame Classic.

The season opener on Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. ET will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which seats 23,000, in the Hall of Fame village. Alabama A&M competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and Morehouse plays in the Division II Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame was founded in 2009. It has honored players such as Walter Payton and Jerry Rice, who played for historically black colleges and universities.

It became part of the Hall of Fame village in Canton in 2016.

