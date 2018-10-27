Akron rides early lead to 17-10 win over Central Michigan

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Van Edwards rushed 20 times for 112 yards and a touchdown and Akron survived four lost fumbles to beat Central Michigan 17-10 on Saturday.

Edwards took a handoff off a zone read and raced down the left side to score and give the Zips (4-3, 2-2 Mid-American) a 17-0 halftime lead.

Kato Nelson found Newman Williams alone in the middle of the end zone for a 7-0 first-quarter lead to complete an 88-yard drive. Nick Glaser’s 43-yard field total made it 10-0.

Central Michigan rallied with a Ryan Tice field goal and a 1-yard run by Tony Poljan to get within seven in the third quarter. They reached the Akron 6 after driving 72 yards but John Lako, who had 23 tackles, stopped Kumehnnu Gwilly on fourth-and-1 with 3:27 left in the game.

Poljan was 19-of-38 passing for 169 yards for Central Michigan (1-8, 0-5), who lost their fifth straight and had a six-game win streak over the Zips end.