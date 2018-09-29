Aguilar’s late interception preserves Butler’s 24-21 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Butler defense blitzed on fourth-and-long inside the final two minutes and Devin Aguilar picked off a pass to preserve Butler’s 24-21 win in a Pioneer League opener with Morehead State on Saturday.

Lawson Page had driven Morehead State (1-3, 0-1) just across midfield but Butler came with a blitz on both third and fourth downs, forcing one incompletion and then the game-saving interception.

Stephen Dennis capped an 11-play game-opening drive, hauling in a touchdown pass from Will Marty as Butler (3-1, 1-0) took a quick 7-0 lead. Morehead State (1-3, 0-1) rallied with a pair of TDs before Brad Sznajder tied it at 14 by halftime with a 9-yard run.

Marty found Pace Temple with a 17-yard scoring pass in the third quarter and Drew Bevelhimer added a 42-yard field goal early in the fourth for a 24-14 Butler lead.

Page pulled the Eagles to within three points with a 20-yarder to Malik Richards with eight minutes remaining. Page finished with 206 yards passing and rushed for 109 — his second 100-yard rushing game.

Marty was 10-for-23 for 134 yards and Sznajder rushed for 105 for the Bulldogs.

