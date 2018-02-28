Abilene Christian seeks improvement in 2018

(STATS) – Abilene Christian will open coach Adam Dorrel’s second season on Sept. 1 at Baylor and seek improvement in the Southland Conference as part of an 11-game schedule which was announced Tuesday.

The Wildcats finished 2-9 overall and 2-7 in the conference last year.

Abilene will play five times at Wildcat Stadium, beginning against former Lone Star Conference rival Angelo State on Sept. 8. Within the Southland, the ‘Cats will host Incarnate Word (Sept. 29), Nicholls (Oct. 13), Northwestern State (Nov. 3) and defending champion Central Arkansas (Nov. 17).

2018 Abilene Christian Schedule

Sept. 1, at Baylor

Sept. 8, Angelo State

Sept. 15, at Houston Baptist*

Sept. 22, at Stephen F. Austin*

Sept. 29, Incarnate Word*

Oct. 6, at McNeese*

Oct. 13, Nicholls*

Oct. 20, at Southeastern Louisiana*

Nov. 3, Northwestern State*

Nov. 10, at Sam Houston State*

Nov. 17, Central Arkansas*

* – Southland Conference game