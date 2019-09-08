3 over 100 yards in Georgia Southern’s 26-18 victory

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Matt LaRoche, Justin Tomlin and Logan Wright each rushed for more than 100 yards and Georgia Southern beat Maine 26-18 on Saturday.

LaRoche and Tomlin scored touchdowns as the Eagles (1-1) rolled up 395 yards rushing. LaRoche had 154 on nine carries, Tomlin 132 on 11 and Wright 114 on 13. It was the first time since 2012 the Eagles had three rushers reach 100 yards in a single game.

Tyler Bass added a career high four field goals.

LaRoche’s score for a 23-3 lead came early in the fourth quarter after Tomlin ran 29 yards to the Maine 11.

Maine (1-1) scored a pair of touchdowns after that, the second one on a 46-yard pass to Jaquan Blair with 2:19 remaining but the Black Bears didn’t get the ball back.

Georgia Southern fumbled seven times but only lost one.