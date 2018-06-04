2019 College HOF ballot includes McNair, Amerson, Lucas

(STATS) – Three former FCS award winners were named to the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot on Monday.

Walter Payton Award winners Steve McNair of Alcorn State and Archie Amerson of Northern Arizona as well as Buck Buchanan Award winner Al Lucas of then Troy State were candidates from the divisional level, which includes the FCS.

McNair, a quarterback, won the Payton in 1994, and Amerson, a running back, won two years later, while Lucas, a defensive tackle, won the Buchanan in 1999. McNair and Lucas are deceased.

Article continues below ...

The announcement of the 2019 Hall of Fame class will be made Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California. The members will be inducted during the National Football Foundation’s annual awards dinner on Dec. 10, 2019 in New York. The 2019 class will be part of the 150th anniversary celebration in college football.

STATS LLC presents the major awards in the FCS – the Payton, Buchanan, Jerry Rice (freshman), Eddie Robinson (coach) and Doris Robinson (scholar-athlete).