2018 FCS vs. FBS: Southland

(STATS) – The Southland Conference has spread the wealth with wins over FBS programs this decade. Its seven victories have come from six programs, with McNeese the lone multiple winner.

FCS programs earned nine overall wins last season, and as they seek to make their mark again in this year’s 111 matchups, here’s a look at the ones involving Southland teams:

The Matchups (13) – Abilene Christian: Baylor (Sept. 1); Central Arkansas: Tulsa (Sept. 1); Houston Baptist: SMU (Sept. 29); Incarnate Word: New Mexico (Sept. 1) and North Texas (Sept. 8); Lamar: Texas Tech (Sept. 8); McNeese: BYU (Sept. 22); Nicholls: Kansas (Sept. 1) and Tulane (Sept. 8); Northwestern State: Texas A&M (Aug. 30); Southeastern Louisiana: Louisiana-Monroe (Sept. 1) and LSU (Sept. 8); Stephen F. Austin: Mississippi State (Sept. 1)

Glamour Game – Northwestern State at Texas A&M (Aug. 30). Brad Laird is coaching his first game with Northwestern State, but the extra attention on this matchup is due to Jimbo Fisher making his debut at Texas A&M. It’s a first-time matchup between the two programs.

Upset Alert – Nicholls at Kansas (Sept. 1). The Colonels‘ veteran squad has all summer to prepare for the first of two straight FBS opponents. In the last two years, they have lost by two points to Georgia, one to South Alabama and 10 to Texas A&M (plus, they were tied with the Aggies in the fourth quarter).

Notable – Southland power Sam Houston State, which has reached the FCS semifinals in five of the last seven seasons, is not playing an FBS opponent for the second straight year. … In addition to Laird, three other first-year coaches debuting against the FBS are Central Arkansas’ Nathan Brown (Tulsa), Incarnate Word’s Eric Morris (New Mexico) and Southeastern Louisiana’s Frank Scelfo (Louisiana-Monroe). … Lamar will face Texas Tech this year and in 2021. … Only in its fifth full season, Houston Baptist already is playing its fourth FBS opponent, SMU. … Other first-time matchups: Abilene Christian-Baylor, McNeese-BYU and Stephen F. Austin-Mississippi State. The only other current SEC member SFA has played is Texas A&M, but that was before the Aggies joined the conference.