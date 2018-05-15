2018 FCS vs. FBS: Patriot League

(STATS) – Patriot League programs are liking the FBS business.

After just three of the seven teams took on the bigger-school Division I programs last year, five Patriot League teams are doing so this year. One of the two teams still on the sideline, Bucknell, has a season-opening matchup against Temple scheduled for next year.

FCS programs earned nine wins over FBS programs last season, and as they seek to make their mark again in this year’s 111 matchups, here’s a look at the ones involving Patriot League teams:

The Matchups (5) – Colgate: Army West Point (Nov. 17); Fordham: Charlotte (Sept. 1); Holy Cross: Boston College (Sept. 8); Lafayette: Army West Point (Nov. 10); Lehigh: Navy (Sept. 15)

Glamour Game – Holy Cross at Boston College (Sept. 8). A traditional New England rivalry that drew huge crowds in the early- to mid-20th century will be renewed for the first time since 1986. The schools are located about 41 miles apart in Massachusetts, and Boston College holds a 48-31-3 series lead. They’re scheduled to meet again in 2020.

Upset Alert – Colgate at Army West Point (Nov. 17). The Black Knights won’t want to turn their attention to rival Navy just yet. Colgate returns 18 starters and will be physical with its run game this season. The two teams have another game scheduled at famed Michie Stadium on Oct. 15, 2022.

Notable – Georgetown, like Bucknell, doesn’t have an FBS matchup this season. … With its trip to Navy, two-time defending Patriot League champ Lehigh will play an FBS opponent for the first time since 2003. The Midshipmen lead the all-time series 15-6, but Lehigh won the most recent meeting, 24-9 on Sept. 19, 1987. … Fordham coach Joe Conlin’s first game will come in the Rams’ first-ever matchup against Charlotte. … Lafayette lost at Army 62-7 two years ago in its first FBS game since 1997. … Army West Point and Navy are Patriot League members in most sports other than football.