2018 FCS vs. FBS: Ohio Valley Conference

(STATS) – It didn’t take long for FCS teams to start compiling wins over the FBS last year as Ohio Valley Conference member Tennessee State picked off Georgia State on the first full night of the season.

By season’s end, there were nine #FearTheFCS wins. Tennessee State’s win meant the OVC has at least one in six of the last eight seasons.

As FCS teams seek to make their mark again in this year’s 111 matchups, here’s a look at the ones involving OVC teams:

Article continues below ...

The Matchups (10) – Austin Peay: Georgia (Sept. 1); Eastern Illinois: Arkansas (Sept. 1); Eastern Kentucky: Marshall (Sept. 8) and Bowling Green (Sept. 15); Murray State: Kentucky (Sept. 15); Southeast Missouri: Arkansas State (Sept. 1); Tennessee State: Vanderbilt (Sept. 29); Tennessee Tech: Utah State (Sept. 13); UT Martin: Missouri (Sept. 1) and Middle Tennessee (Sept. 8)

Glamour Game – Austin Peay at Georgia (Sept. 1). The Governors are coming off a breakout 8-4 season, with three losses to FBS opponents. Their turnaround under coach Will Healy will get a lot of attention before their first-ever matchup against the Bulldogs, who lost to Alabama in the CFP championship game.

Upset Alert – Tennessee State at Vanderbilt (Sept. 29). Although separated by just four miles in Nashville, this “rivalry” is being played for only the third time (Vandy won in 2006 and ’16). The matchup occurs one week before the Commodores face Georgia, so Tennessee State could sneak up on them. Coach Rod Reed signed 11 transfers this year.

Notable – Four-time defending OVC champ Jacksonville State is not playing an FBS game this season and doesn’t have any announced for future seasons. … Eastern Kentucky, which has played well against the FBS in recent seasons, faced Marshall in every season from 1985 to ’92 when both were FCS powers. The two most recent matchups were in the playoffs. … While UT Martin is facing Missouri for the first time, its other FBS game is familiar – Middle Tennessee has an 18-7-1 series record heading into the 27th meeting. … In Arkansas, Eastern Illinois is playing an SEC opponent for the first time. Panthers coach Kim Dameron played for the Razorbacks in the early 1980s. … Murray State will make the 270-mile trip upstate to face Kentucky for just the second time. UK won the first meeting, 37-6 in 2003. … Southeast Missouri and Arkansas State are facing off for the 12th time, but it’s the first meeting since 2003 (a 21-3 Arkansas State win). … Tennessee Tech spreads around the FBS games. The Utah State matchup is the Golden Eagles’ 29th different opponent in their 36th overall FBS game. They have a 2-33 all-time record.