2018 FCS vs. FBS: Big South

(STATS) – While Big South football remains in transition, one of the best ways the conference can gain acclaim is with a win or two over FBS opposition.

The Big South has played a part in the FCS success this decade with six wins over the FBS, but only one of the upsets involves a program that’s still in the conference (Gardner-Webb beat Ohio 38-37 in overtime in 2010).

FCS programs earned nine wins last season. As they seek to make their mark again in this year’s 111 matchups, here’s a look at the ones involving Big South teams:

The Matchups (5) – Campbell: Coastal Carolina (Sept. 15); Charleston Southern: Florida (Sept. 1); Gardner-Webb: Appalachian State (Sept. 22); Kennesaw State: Georgia State (Aug. 30); Monmouth: Eastern Michigan (Aug. 31)

Glamour Game – Charleston Southern at Florida (Sept. 1). The Buccaneers’ first game against an SEC opponent was a 62-3 loss to Florida in The Swamp to open the 2009 season. They’re 0-6 overall versus SEC teams and 0-19 against full FBS members.

Upset Alert – Kennesaw State at Georgia State (Aug. 30). Georgia State opened last season with a home loss to Tennessee State and defending Big South champ Kennesaw State is even better than Tennessee State. This is the fourth-year program Owls’ first game against an FBS opponent.

Notable – Campbell’s trip to Coastal Carolina is its first matchup against an FBS opponent. Coastal is coming off a 3-9 record in its first FBS season. … The last time Gardner-Webb faced Appalachian State in 2007, the Mountaineers were on their way to becoming the first FCS program to win a third straight national title. They became an FBS program in 2014. … Monmouth’s season-opening trip to Eastern Michigan marks its third all-time FBS game – each against a Mid-American Conference team. … Not playing FBS opponents are Presbyterian, which is starting its penultimate season in the Big South, and Hampton and North Alabama, which are classified as FCS independents in a transition year before they join the Big South in 2019.