2 South Dakota college football players charged with rape

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) Two University of South Dakota football players were arrested Monday on charges of second degree rape after an alleged assault earlier this month at an off-campus residence, police said.

Vermillion, South Dakota, police said in a statement that Danny Rambo and Dale Williamson turned themselves in without incident.

School officials say they received a complaint last week about the Oct. 22 alleged attack and turned it over to law enforcement.

University president James W. Abbott says the school is cooperating with police.

”This is a very troubling accusation, and University Police will assist the Vermillion investigation in any way possible,” said Abbott.

Rambo is a junior defensive back from Texarkana, Texas, who was an honorable mention Missouri Valley Football Conference selection in 2016, according to the school’s athletic website. Williamson, from Donalsonville, Georgia, is a sophomore defensive back who played in five games last year.

Police said the investigation is continuing.