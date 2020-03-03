2 more Kansas St players arrested, both on pot charges

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Two more Kansas State players are in legal trouble after being arrested.

Safety Wayne Jones, 19, and linebacker Daniel Green, 21, were arrested together Monday night on a charge of marijuana possession, Riley County police said. Green was also charged with driving while suspended, WIBW reported.

The players each were released after posting $1,000 bond.

Three other Wildcats football players were arrested during the weekend.

Freshman running back Jacardia Wright was arrested Sunday morning on an outstanding warrant for failing to show proof of insurance. Freshman linebacker DeMarrquese Hayes and sophomore linebacker Nick Allen were arrested separately Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday he was “extremely disappointed in the poor choices made recently by some of our student-athletes.”

“We have high expectations within our program, and when those expectations are not met, there are consequences,” he said. “The high standards and expectations within our football program will not change, and the character and integrity of the players on our team will not be compromised.”

Kansas State said Klieman will handle all disciplinary action.