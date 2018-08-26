2 Chattanooga players arrested on DUI, other charges

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A University of Tennessee at Chattanooga spokesman says two players have been suspended following their arrests on driving under the influence, being a minor in possession of alcohol and other charges.

Mocs spokesman Jay Blackman said Sunday that running back Isaiah Cobb and linebacker Nyvin Nelson were suspended indefinitely after their arrests a day earlier.

Both 18-year-old freshmen are set to appear in court Thursday, the same day the Mocs open the season at home against Tennessee Tech.

News outlets cite a Chattanooga police arrest affidavit in reporting that a car driven by Cobb was going 65 mph (105 kph) in a 35-mph (56 kph) zone early Saturday. The affidavit says Nelson, the vehicle’s owner, was a passenger.

The affidavit says Cobb was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence, being a minor in possession of alcohol and speeding. Nelson was charged with driving under the influence by consent and being a minor in possession of alcohol.