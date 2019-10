What I learned this week, Lesson 1: Ohio State is terrifyingly good

The college football season continues to giveth and taketh away, as I went 3-4 on the weekend.

The overarching lesson from Week 5 in college football is that Ohio State is terrifyingly good — and do not bet against them under any circumstances.



They’re blasting teams — like Saturday night in Lincoln, where they embarrassed a pretty good Nebraska team 45-7, covering easily as 17.5-point road favorites. The Buckeyes have covered four straight since a season-opening non-cover against Lane Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic.



Next up is a rivalry game against offensively-challenged Michigan State. The Buckeyes have won the last two in this series by a combined 74-9, and the Spartans have really struggled at home the last two weeks, needing a late field goal to beat Indiana and losing 10-7 to Arizona State. The Buckeyes will be roughly three touchdown favorites at home next Saturday night.