LSU’s historic season is over, and Clemson’s dynasty has been put on hold. As everyone races to get the jump on the 2020 college football season, we're take a look at where the best value is to pick the 2021 National Champ.

The two biggest things I look at when projecting value in the 2021 title winner: Schedule and returning QB. Also, you’d be wise to take a chance on someone from the SEC: In the six years of the college football playoff, three titles come from the SEC, Clemson won two, and Ohio State won the other.