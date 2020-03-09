No. 23 Illinois outlasts No. 18 Iowa 78-76 to clinch double bye in Big Ten tournament
Video Details
- Ayo Dosunmu
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- CBK
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Luka Garza
-
Iowa star forward Luka Garza's game-tying shot attempt was blocked at the buzzer as Illinois held on by two against Iowa. With the win, the Fighting Illini clinched a top-4 seed in the Big Ten tournament and thus, a double bye.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.