Cassius Winston drops 27 in final home game as a Michigan State Spartan
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- Cassius Winston
- CBK
- Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan State Spartans
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Ohio State Buckeyes
-
Michigan State throttled Ohio State 80-69 thanks to 27 points from senior guard Cassius Winston, who dominated in his last regular-season home game.
