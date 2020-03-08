Cassius Winston and fellow Michigan State seniors kiss the Spartan logo in final home game
Michigan State seniors Cassius Winston, Kyle Ahrens and Conner George thank the fans and embrace coach Tom Izzo as they exit the floor at the Breslin Center for the final time.
