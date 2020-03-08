Video Details

Anthony Cowan Jr. celebrated his last home game at Maryland with 20 points and 8 assists as the No. 9 Terrapins topped No. 25 Michigan 83-70 to earn at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. Jalen Smith added 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Eric Ayala came up big with 3 second half three-pointers and 19 points.