No. 9 Maryland triumphs over No. 25 Michigan to claim their first Big Ten regular season title

Anthony Cowan Jr. celebrated his last home game at Maryland with 20 points and 8 assists as the No. 9 Terrapins topped No. 25 Michigan 83-70 to earn at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. Jalen Smith added 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Eric Ayala came up big with 3 second half three-pointers and 19 points.

