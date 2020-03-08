No. 9 Maryland triumphs over No. 25 Michigan to claim their first Big Ten regular season title
Video Details
- Anthony Cowan
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- CBK
- Eric Ayala
- Maryland Terrapins
- Maryland Terrapins
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan Wolverines
-
Anthony Cowan Jr. celebrated his last home game at Maryland with 20 points and 8 assists as the No. 9 Terrapins topped No. 25 Michigan 83-70 to earn at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. Jalen Smith added 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Eric Ayala came up big with 3 second half three-pointers and 19 points.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.