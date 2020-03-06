No. 25 Michigan sends Zavier Simpson out in style on Senior Night, beats Nebraska 82-58
Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske had an emotional send off on Senior Night, as Michigan crushes Nebraska. Simpson had 11 points and 10 assists and the Wolverines had five players in double figures as Michigan rounds into shape for the conference tournament.
