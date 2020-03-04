No. 16 Michigan State storms back from 19 down to stun No. 20 Penn State on the road
Video Details
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- CBK
- Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan State Spartans
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Xavier Tillman
-
Xavier Tillman scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Michigan State rallied from 19 down to knock off conference rival Penn State in State College. The Spartans improved to 13-6 in conference play with the victory.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.