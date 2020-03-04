Rutgers dominates No. 9 Maryland 78-67 to deny Terps conference title
Video Details
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- CBK
- Geo Baker
- Maryland Terrapins
- Maryland Terrapins
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
-
Geo Baker scored just 11 points for Rutgers, but a steady performance from his Scarlet Knight teammates, his team was able to pull off an upset of No. 9 Maryland, who would've clinched a Big Ten regular season title with a win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.