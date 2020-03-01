No. 23 Ohio State knocks off rival No. 19 Michigan behind five double-digit scorers
The Wesson brothers combined for 28 while Duane Washington Jr. poured in 20, C.J. Walker scored 15 and Luther Muhammad chipped in 10 more as Ohio State got a huge home win over rival Michigan, 77-63.
