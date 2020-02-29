TCU knocks off No. 2 Baylor behind lights-out second half performance by Desmond Bane

Video Details

The No. 2 Baylor Bears were defeated for the second straight Saturday, getting upset by TCU, 75-72. The Horned Frogs were led by Desmond Bane, who put in 23 with five three-pointers, and PJ Fuller, who scored 21.

More Videos »