Luka Garza powers No. 18 Iowa past No. 16 Penn State with school-record 14th straight 20+ point game
No. 18 Iowa won a crucial Big Ten matchup against No. 16 Penn State behind Luka Garza's 25 points and 17 rebounds. It was the 13th consecutive home win for the Hawkeyes (11-7 in the Big Ten).
