Cassius Winston, Rocket Watts combine for 41 as No. 24 Michigan State tops No. 18 Iowa
Video Details
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- Cassius Winston
- CBK
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan State Spartans
- Rocket Watts
-
Michigan State picked up a much-needed home win over Iowa behind 41 points from Cassius Winston and Rocket Watts, helping the Spartans improve their standing in the Big Ten.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.