No. 15 Creighton blows out No. 21 Butler 81-59 for fifth straight win
Behind 25 points from Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton cruised to a fifth straight win, topping Butler by 22. The Bluejays have now won 10 of their last 12 games and are in the hunt for a Big East regular-season title.
