No. 3 Kansas ends No. 1 Baylor’s 23-game streak with narrow 64-61 victory
Video Details
Udoka Azubuike comes up big with 23 points to lead the Jayhawks over the Baylor Bears, 64-61. The win was Kansas' 12th in a row and improved them to 13-1 in the Big 12.
