Sandro Mamukelashvili buzzer beater keeps No. 16 Seton Hall in first place in Big East

Video Details

As the clock hit 0:00, Seton Hall forward Sandro Mamukelashvili tipped in an inbound pass at the buzzer to give the Pirates a 74-72 win over No. 21 Butler. Seton Hall kept its spot atop the Big East standings with the win.

More Videos »