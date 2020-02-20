Sandro Mamukelashvili buzzer beater keeps No. 16 Seton Hall in first place in Big East
Video Details
As the clock hit 0:00, Seton Hall forward Sandro Mamukelashvili tipped in an inbound pass at the buzzer to give the Pirates a 74-72 win over No. 21 Butler. Seton Hall kept its spot atop the Big East standings with the win.
