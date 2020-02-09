Wendell Moore lifts No. 7 Duke past UNC at the buzzer in overtime, 98-96
Video Details
- ACC
- ACC
- CBK
- Duke Blue Devils
- Duke Blue Devils
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Wendell Moore
-
No. 7 Duke rally past North Carolina 98-96 in overtime thanks to Wendell Moore. Moore scored on a put back as time expired to help Duke.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.