No. 9 Maryland slams door on Rutgers for 56-51 win
Video Details
Maryland's Jalon Smith double doubled with 14 points and 15 rebounds as the Terrapins held on late to beat the Scarlet Knights. Maryland now sits tied with Illinois atop the Big Ten.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.