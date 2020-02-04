Tulsa’s Elijah Joiner hits buzzer beater with his dad in stands for the first time

Video Details

Having only recently reconnected with his biological father, Tulsa guard Elijah Joiner drilled a buzzer beater three to give the Golden Hurricane a 54-51 win over Wichita State. It was his first collegiate game his dad saw in person, which made it an emotional night for Joiner.

More Videos »