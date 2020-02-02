Tulsa stuns No. 23 Wichita State with wild, contested three at the buzzer
With the score tied 61-61, Tulsa's Elijah Joiner tossed up a fall-away three pointer at the buzzer, which rattled home and lifted the Golden Hurricane to a stunning 64-61 win. The exciting finish prompted the home fans to rush the court in celebration.
