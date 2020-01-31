Anthony Cowan Jr. explodes for 31, springs No. 15 Maryland past No. 18 Iowa
Maryland knocked off Iowa at home behind a monster night from Anthony Cowan Jr., who poured in 31 points. His teammate in the front court, Jalen Smith, scored 18 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked five shots.
