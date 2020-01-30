No. 10 Seton Hall wins 10th straight behind Myles Powell’s record-setting night
Moving into fourth on Seton Hall's all-time scoring list, Myles Powell took over down the stretch to help the Pirates to a comeback win over DePaul. It was Seton Hall's 10th straight win, its longest such streak in nearly 30 years.
