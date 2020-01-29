No. 8 Villanova cruises past St. John’s for 7th straight win, 79-59

No. 8 Villanova wins it's 7th straight, and 13 of the past 14, by dominating St. John's, 79-59. Saddiq Bey led the way for the Wildcats with 23 points, while Connor Gillespie added 17 with 13 rebounds.

