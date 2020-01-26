No. 15 Kentucky goes down to the wire in OT, holds off No. 18 Texas Tech, 76-74
Nick Richards led the Wildcats with 25 points and 14 rebounds, as No. 15 Kentucky defeated No. 18 Texas Tech down to the final possession, 76-74.
