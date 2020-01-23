No. 19 Iowa holds off No. 24 Rutgers behind 28-point, 13-rebound game from Luka Garza
Video Details
Trailing for much of the game, Iowa stormed back at home against Rutgers for a narrow 85-80 win. The Hawkeyes were led by superstar Luka Garza who scored 28 points and pulled down 13 boards.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.