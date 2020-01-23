No. 19 Iowa holds off No. 24 Rutgers behind 28-point, 13-rebound game from Luka Garza

Trailing for much of the game, Iowa stormed back at home against Rutgers for a narrow 85-80 win. The Hawkeyes were led by superstar Luka Garza who scored 28 points and pulled down 13 boards.

