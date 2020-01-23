Myles Powell’s quiet night erased by Romaro Gill monster game, Seton Hall wins ninth straight
Seton Hall star guard Myles Powell scored just 14 points, but teammate Romaro Gill was a human highlight reel against Providence. He had eight blocks and seven dunks as the Pirates extended their win streak to nine, their longest in 17 years.
