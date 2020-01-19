Big East Top 5 Scorers | January 18, 2020
Video Details
- Big East
- CBK
- David Duke
- Howard Bison
- Howard Bison
- Markus Howard
- Matthew McClung
- MEAC
- MEAC
- Myles Powell
- Ty-Shon Alexander
-
Re-live the moments that made for the highest-scoring performances in the Big East on Saturday. Player of the Year candidates Myles Powell and Markus Howard continued their red-hot campaigns.
