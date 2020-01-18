Markus Howard goes for 42 as Marquette takes tight battle over Georgetown, 84-80
Video Details
Marquette holds off Georgetown in a close matchup in the Big East, improving the Golden Eagles to 3-3 in the Big East. Markus Howard led the way again with 24 points and six 3-pointers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.