Myles Powell joins 2,000-point club with 29, leads No. 18 Seton Hall past St. John’s
Seton Hall trailed by 13 at halftime against St. John's, but behind a monster second half from Myles Powell, the Pirates were able to notch their eighth straight win. Powell joined the 2,000-point club as his team improved to 6-0 in Big East play.
