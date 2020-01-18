Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard explains how team benefited from Myles Powell’s absence

When star guard Myles Powell was forced to miss time with a concussion earlier in the season, Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard said that allowed other players to "spread their wings". Now that Powell is back, Willard said the early-season injury is proving to have been a blessing in disguise for the Pirates.

