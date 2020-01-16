Alabama hands No. 4 Auburn first loss of the season in 83-64 blowout
Auburn was one of two remaining undefeated Division 1 teams, but rival Alabama put an end to the Tigers' perfect run with a dominant 83-64 performance in Tuscaloosa. Kira Lewis Jr. led the way with 25 points.
