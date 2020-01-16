Markus Howard hits five 3-pointers on his way to 35 points for Marquette
Video Details
The game's high scorer was senior guard Markus Howard who put up 35 points against Xavier Musketeers. Watch the prolific scorer pour it in from everywhere on the floor.
